This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
March 2
11:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of West Main Street for a report of stealing. The complainant stated between 10:20 a.m. and 10:32 a.m. someone had stolen their tool bag containing $1,203 worth of tools. The suspect was identified by surveillance video and the tools were located at another residence and returned to the owner. At the time of the report the suspect had not been located.
4:15 p.m.: An individual came to the Sedalia Police Department and reported a person known to them had stolen a landline phone and $3,000 cash. The individual stated they would like to press charges.
4:43 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1500 block of South Madison Avenue and met with an individual who stated the drive from his boat valued at $1,500 had been removed. A suspect had not been determined at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
March 3
4:56 p.m.: Pettis County deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Grand Avenue and Forest Park Road. During the stop, the driver Jeremy M. Lees, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. During the search of the vehicle Xanax, methamphetamine, heroin, and oxycodone were located. The passenger Mickey L. Snyder, 22, of Browning, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Approximately $1,248 in U.S. currency was seized during the investigation. Charges are being submitted for Lees for four counts possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and possession with intent to deliver. Charges are being submitted for Snyder for three counts possession of a controlled substance.
6:39 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Brooking Park Avenue to a subject brandishing a knife. Steven Tate was arrested according to the report.
