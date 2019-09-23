This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 21
12:01 a.m.: Police responded to a call regarding a subject that was sitting in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The subject had been drinking. Nathen A. Pardee, 19, of the 400 block of West 36th Street, was arrested for minor possessing/purchasing intoxicants.
2:41 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for the license plate not being on file in the area of South Harrison Avenue and West 13th Street. An investigation revealed both the driver and occupant were in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. Richard D. Bartlett, 19, of the 1200 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tevin L. Auntley, 25, of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue was arrested on the same charges.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 17
8 a.m.: Deputies took a report of a stolen pistol from the 4200 block of Main Street. At the time of the report the suspects had been identified and deputies were attempting to locate them.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 20
7:28 p.m.: Rebecca J. Pfeifer, 39, of Freeman, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
9:46 p.m.: Keith P. Froling, 56, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Sept. 21
7:20 p.m.: William W. Hughes, 21, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
Sept. 22
1:22 a.m.: Peyton T. Buchanan, 22, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
9:05 p.m.: Sandra J. Webb, 50, of Sedalia was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
