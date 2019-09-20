This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 14
11:58 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of 11th Street and South Montgomery Avenue for a traffic complaint. The vehicle was located and the driver was identified. The driver had a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath and was arrested on suspicion of DWI after a field sobriety test. The driver later provided a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol level was above .08. Herminio L. Caraci, 32, of the 900 block of 16th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Sept. 19
6:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a subject in the police department lobby who said they were assaulted by a party known to them at their residence on East 22nd Street. The officer made contact with the suspect at the residence and they admitted to assaulted the victim. Donald D. Friese, 62, of East 22nd Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Sept. 20
12:08 a.m.: An officer attempted to stop a vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle at the intersection of West Third Street and South Grand Avenue. The driver fled in the vehicle down South Grand Avenue. After a brief vehicle pursuit the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was later located hiding under a nearby trailer and was found to be in the possession of knuckles, a prohibited weapon. Kristopher G. L. Paxton, 26, of the 100 block of South 18th Street, was arrested for driving while revoked, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
2:20 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 10th Street and South Moniteau Avenue for a license violation. Prior to pulling over, the driver threw items out of the window which included methamphetamine and marijuana packaged for distribution. Richard L. Kohrs, 35, of Green Ridge, was arrested for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, drug violation possession, and tampering with physical evidence.
Incidents
Sept. 18
5:40 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to a business on the 1200 block of West Main Street for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim said their firearm, a truck key, and old paychecks were stolen from their vehicle earlier that day. The value of the stolen items was around $800. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
7:44 p.m.: An officer responded to a business on Wisconsin Avenue for the report of property damage. The victim said their vehicle had been damaged while parked in the parking lot of the business. Security video footage showed the suspect intentionally damaging the vehicle with a shopping cart. The damage is estimated to be around $500. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the police report.
