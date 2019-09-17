This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 17
3:33 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room in reference to an assault. The suspect assaulted three hospital employees. Pamela C. Mitchell, 35, of West Third Street, was arrested for three counts of felony third-degree assault.
Incidents
Sept. 16
7:26 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to speak to a subject in the Police Department lobby about a burglary which had occurred on the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue. The victim said around 4:30 a.m. that morning a medium sized, black male in his twenties had entered the victim’s apartment and stolen $200 worth of items at gunpoint. The victim stated the front door was unlocked. There was no suspect information at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Sept. 15
Larry L. Knowles, 49, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 17
1:20 a.m.: Stephanie J. Butts, 45, of Centerview, was arrested in Johnson County for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance.
