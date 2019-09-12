This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 30
10:12 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle around South Grand Avenue on westbound West Broadway Boulevard for speeding. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Austin G. Holland, 26, of Otterville, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance.
Sept. 11
10:03 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Prospect Avenue and West Cooper Street for expired Missouri registration. An investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. Christian N. Conner, 29, of the 19000 block of Third Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 10
5:27 p.m.: A Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force Detective and a Pettis County Deputy assigned to La Monte and Green Ridge went to the 100 block of Main Street in Green Ridge in reference to numerous complaints about suspicious activity at the residence. The homeowner gave consent for a search of the residence which revealed a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen motorcycle out of Kansas City. Serghei B. Ciobanu, of Green Ridge, was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
