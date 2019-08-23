Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“One Good Deed,” by David Baldacci.
“A Russian,” by Ben Coes.
“The Chelsea Girls,” by Fiona Davis.
“You’ve Been Volunteered,” by Laurie Gelman.
“The Seekers,” by Heather Graham.
“The Arrangement,” by Robyn Harding.
“The Vexations,” by Caitlin Horrocks.
“Never Have I Ever,” by Joshilyn Jackson.
“Smokescreen,” by Iris Johansen.
“Window on the Bay,” by Debbie Macomber.
“All the Water in the World,” by Karen Raney.
“Good Girl, Bad Girl,” by Michael Robotham.
“Chances Are,” by Richard Russo.
“Treason,” by Timothy Zahn.
Nonfiction
“America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.,” by Steven M. Gillon.
“The Nocturnal Brain: Nightmares, Neuroscience, and the Secret World of Sleep,” by Guy Leschziner.
“The Liberation of Paris: How Eisenhower, De Gaulle, and Von Choltotz Saved the City of Light,” by Jean Edward Smith.
“Semicolon: The Past, Present, and the Future of a Misunderstood Mark,” by Ceclia Watson.
