Fiction
“The Other’s Gold,” by Elizabeth Ames.
“Tidelands,” by Philippa Gregory.
“The Warehouse,” by Rob Hart.
“Stolen Things,” by R.H. Herron.
“The Cold Way Home,” by Julia Keller.
“This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger.
“The Passengers,” by John Marrs.
“Cut and Run,” by Fern Michaels.
“A Better Man,” by Louise Penny.
“Old Bones,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child.
“Quichotte,” by Salman Rushdie.
“The Last Widow,” by Karin Slaughter.
“The Dark Side,” by Danielle Steel.
“Carnegie Hill,” by Jonthan Vatner.
Nonfiction
“Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver,” by Jill Heinerth.
“Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America,” by Christopher Leonard.
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Beyond the Bizarre,” by Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
“End Times: A Brief Guide to the End of the World,” by Bryan Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.