Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Beating About the Bush,” by M.C. Beaton.
“Scarlet Fever,” by Rita Mae Brown.
“Genesis,” by Robin Cook.
“Sword of Kings,” by Bernard Cornwell.
“Under Occupation,” by Alan Furst.
“The Second Sleep,” by Robert Harris.
“How the Dead Speak,” by Val McDermid.
“Invitation Only Murder,” by Leslie Meier.
“Spy,” by Danielle Steel.
Nonfiction
“Our Wild Calling: How Connecting With Animals Can Transform Our Lives—and Save Theirs,” by Richard Louv.
