Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Furmidable Foes,” by Rita Mae Brown.
“The Wife Stalker,” by Liv Constantine.
“Wrath of Poseidon,” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell.
“A Week at the Shore,” by Barbara Delinsky.
“The Somerset Girls,” by Lori Foster.
“Seeing Darkness,” Heather Graham.
“This is How I Lied,” by Heather Gunenkauf.
“Credible Threat,” by Judith A. Jance.
“Truth and Justice,” by Fern Michaels.
“The Sun Sister,” by Lucinda Riley.
“Hideaway,” by Nora Roberts.
“To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor,” by Jeff Sharra.
“The Motion of the Body Through Space,” by Lionel Shriver.
“Girls of Summer,” by Nancy Thayer.
“The Last Trial,” by Scott Turow.
Nonfiction
“Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms,” by Marc Freeman.
