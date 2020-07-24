Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Eagle Station,” by Dale Brown.
“Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly.
“The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley.
“Always the Last to Know,” by Kristan Higgins.
“Daddy’s Girls,” Danielle Steel.
“Bombshell,” Stuart Wood and Parnell Hall.
Nonfiction
“The Hispanic Republican: The Shaping of an American Political Identity, from Nixon to Trump,” by Geraldo Cadava.
“Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy,” by David Frum.
“Dare to Fly,” by Martha McSally.
“This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman,” by Ilhan Omar.
