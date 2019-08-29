UPDATE: The road was reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Both lanes of West Broadway Boulevard are temporarily closed from Grand Avenue to South Limit Avenue and Seventh Street to Ninth Street due to a gas leak after construction workers hit a gas main, according to Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey and a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.
The road was closed around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. Sedalia police officers are redirecting traffic around the area until the main is repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.