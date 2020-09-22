The City of Sedalia announced beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 23 through 5 p.m. Oct. 26, East Saline Street will be closed from Mill Street to just west of Albright Court while the City of Sedalia Industrial Rail Spur is constructed across the roadway. Through the project, improvements will be made to the roadway, stormwater management system and adjoining sidewalks.
Travelers in the area will need to plan alternate routes as East Saline Street will be closed to through traffic. The work is weather and equipment dependent.
