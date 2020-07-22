South Ingram Avenue will be closed to traffic just north of its intersection with East 10th Street to allow for water line replacement on East 10th Street.
The road will remain closed between noon and 5 p.m. while the work is being completed, weather permitting. Homeowners will be able to access their driveways throughout the day however access may be limited to one direction as work progresses.
Drivers will want to plan a different route and avoid the area. The project is equipment and weather dependent and may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
