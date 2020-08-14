Pettis County confirmed another 13 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The total number of cases county-wide stands at 567 as of Thursday. There are 125 active cases reported. The number has increased by 10 since Wednesday. The number of hospitalized patients remains unchanged at four.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,325 residents have died from the COVID-19 virus. A total of 63,757 Missouri residents have tested positive.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
Let's all make sure to listen to the babies throwing public tantrums about masks though. It's going great.
