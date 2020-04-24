The Pettis County Health Center reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Pettis County, bringing the total number in the county to 25.
According to a post on the health center’s Facebook page, two cases have been released from isolation and have resumed their regular activities. The remaining 23 are recovering at home. There are no cases requiring hospitalization.
The health center continues to urge individuals to continue practicing steps for safe social distancing including keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals in public, properly using masks in public and washing hands and using hand sanitizer if available. Individuals are urged to not go out in public unless it is necessary.
“As the weather improves, there is more of a temptation to have a party or a barbecue with friends and family,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat earlier this week. “There are a number of people in quarantine because of people who were ill attending family dinners over the holidays. If we can not show a sustained decrease in cases, reopening after May 3 will be more challenging.”
A decreasing number of cases is one of the points Gov. Mike Parson has included as a factor for when and how communities can reopen.
