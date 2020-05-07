The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has risen by three individuals in the past day.
According to numbers posted Wednesday on the Pettis County Health Center Facebook page, the total of confirmed cases in Pettis County now stands at 57.
Ten individuals have been released from care. One individual remains hospitalized. As of Friday, a total of 1,032 tests had been administered. Ninety-four residents are being monitored by health center staff.
According to a graph posted on the health center Facebook page, based on the 54 confirmed cases from Tuesday, 40 of those are people under the age of 50.
The health center recently posted a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding COVID-19. Listed below are the top five questions and the health center responses.
Q: Why is Pettis County not opening everything on May 4? The Governor says we can.
A: The information from the Governor is officially published through a Public Health Order signed by Dr. Randall Williams who is the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The order permits local public health authorities to provide orders that are more restrictive, but not less. In Pettis County, our cases have been increasing for two weeks, doubling in the past week. Therefore, we must move more slowly to reopen.
Q: Who is the County Health Officer and what gives that person the right to restrict what we can do?
A: The County Health Officer is the Administrator of the Pettis County Health Center and is appointed by the County Commission. In the State of Missouri, both the statutes and regulations give the County Health Officer the responsibility and authority to protect the county from communicable diseases. The statutes covering this issue are in Chapter 192, specifically RsMo 192.020 and 19 CSR 20-20.040.
In Missouri, the authority to restrict activities in a communicable disease emergency as declared by the Governor rests with the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services for the state and the County Health Officer for the county.
Q: What should people do to protect themselves from the virus?
A: Stay at home when possible, do not participate in activities that bring people together such as family dinners, parties, housewarming events or other places where people gather, wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer, stay home if you are sick, cover your cough and sneeze in your elbow, clean and sanitize the surfaces you touch, clean your hands when you have been out of your home and don’t visit people who are at risk.
Q: What is the story about masks? Why should I wear a mask in public?
A: For the general public, masks protect those around you. The number of people who have tested positive for the virus without symptoms is growing. If you have the virus and cough, sneeze, sing or speak forcefully, you are sending virus particles into the air that spread the virus to others. By wearing a mask, those virus particles are trapped.
Cloth masks are fine but should be washed daily. Any filter that absorbs moisture can be used in those masks that have a pocket. If everyone wore a mask while in public, there would be many fewer places where people can be exposed.
Q: When can I go back to church?
A: Under the County Public Health order, churches may reopen on May 4 but with limitations. There are restrictions on the number of people who can be in the building based on the size of the worship space and those who attend services must remain 6 feet apart. Six feet apart means a circle all around: front, sides and back.
During a meeting with pastors, additional guidance was provided to include having members of the congregation use hand sanitizer upon entry, wear masks, having ushers seat members of the congregation and dismiss the congregation in a manner to reduce people grouping together, no common touch items such as collection baskets, hymnals, prayer books or communion trays, extra cleaning and sanitizing between services to include pews, restrooms and doors, and propping doors open during service to avoid touching the door. Singing can spread the virus as coughing and sneezing so singing should be limited.
Continuing online or other electronic means to provide services is encouraged. Some pastors have determined that the plans in place can meet the needs of their congregation and others have determined to wait a while longer. At-risk members of the congregation should carefully consider if attending in-person services is best for them.
