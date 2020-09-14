Pettis County Health Center officials reported an increase of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday from totals reported on Sept. 11.
There are now a total of 884 cases reported in Pettis County. A total of 9,545 Pettis County residents have been tested for the virus. One additional death attributed to the virus was reported last week in the county, bringing the total to 10.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the positivity rate for the week of Sept. 1-7 has increased to 6.38%. The positivity rate for Aug. 22-28 was 4.81% and the positivity rate for Aug. 29-31 was 8.68%. According to the Health Center, the goal is to be at 5% or lower. There were 44 new cases in the week of Sept. 1-7.
“The 19-24 age group continues to have the highest number of positive cases,” officials at the center reported. “Currently 14.7% of all positive cases are in this age group. The next highest groups include 35-39, 25-29 and 30-34.
“The 19-24 age group has the highest number of recent cases in national data also,” the statement continued. “This group is difficult to reach and has been noted to have a lot of social interaction. Getting the virus numbers decreased in this age group will help our schools continue to remain in session as there is socialization among this age group with our high school students.”
On Sunday, the Sedalia School District 200 reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. One student attends Smith-Cotton High School and one at Parkview Elementary. According to a news release, each person is in quarantine at home.
“Through contact tracing, it was determined that there were no high-risk contacts with either person, so no others are required to quarantine,” the release states. “One of the subjects was absent for five days before testing positive. In the other case, with our mandatory mask protocol, students and staff members who encountered them through the day are deemed to be at low risk for exposure.”
Monday afternoon, Sedalia 200 confirmed another case of COVID-19 at the high school. The individual is in quarantine at home; six additional people will also quarantine for 14 days. They will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,332 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state total is now 104,079. Nine new deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the total to 1,714.
According to DHSS long-term care facilities in Pettis County are in the yellow category, which means they will be testing residents and staff every week. In order to reduce the testing burden, the percentage of positives needs to get below 5% and remain there for two weeks, the PCHC reports.
