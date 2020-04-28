Avery Powell, of Hughesville, was recently selected one of the Distinguished 14 (formerly Top 14) freshmen, sponsored by Omicron Delta Kappa at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The honor recognizes high-achieving first-year students for campus contributions, leadership and academic achievements. For an academic year, Distinguished 14 members participate in leadership programming and are mentored by juniors and seniors.
Established at MU in 1933, Omicron Delta Kappa is the national leadership honor society that recognizes juniors, seniors and graduate students for their achievements in the five phases of campus life: scholarship, athletics, campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government, journalism, speech and mass media and creative and performing arts.
Powell is a 2019 graduate of Northwest High School and the daughter of Matt and Brenda Powell.
