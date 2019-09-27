The public is invited to an ingathering of praise at the Pettis County Courthouse from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Everyone is encouraged to join worship teams from various churches in the community. Worship and praise will be led by teams from Liberty Life Center, New Life Open Bible Church, Antioch Fellowship, Worship House, W.A.T.E.R. Ministries and more.
Special guest will be Oxana Eliahu, a recording artist from Israel who will lift up worship and testimony in Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and English. The evening will also include exhortation, teaching, praise and prayer marches and blowing the shofar. Snacks, displays, and handouts appropriate for the Fall Feast will also be available.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Restrooms will be available in the courthouse.
In case of rain, the outdoor event will be canceled but Oxana Eliahu will speak at 6 p.m. at Liberty Life Center Church, 1501 Driftwood Dr.
The event is sponsored by Liberty Life Center Church. For more information, call Pastor Gary Smith at 660-281-7404.
