The name “Hannah” echoed throughout downtown Sedalia Thursday evening, whether it was being yelled by protesters demanding justice or cried by mourning friends and family seeking answers.
Well over 100 individuals gathered outside of the Pettis County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Thursday to protest the death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer who was shot and killed by a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday evening in Sedalia after Fizer allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the deputy during the traffic stop.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, who released a statement earlier in the day, was outside the courthouse prior to the protest started giving interviews to news outlets. Bond stayed to listen and answer questions from protesters including Hannah’s mother, Amy Fizer.
Amy was distraught and spent a considerable amount of time demanding to know the name of the deputy who killed her daughter and demanding justice. Other protesters also shouted questions at Bond, demanding answers.
One of the protest organizers, Rachel Whanger, attempted to begin the protest and had a few of Hannah’s family members speak. She and other speakers were interrupted by an unruly man who was asked to stop by protesters and eventually left. Whanger addressed Bond’s statement from earlier in the day.
“The note to the community I do not think was sufficient,” Whanger said in her speech. “It was no apology. It was nothing. It was a slap in the face. So we will talk. We will be appropriate. We will not attack him and we will do this correctly.”
Whanger also said the protesters were there to support the Fizer family and remember Hannah.
Bond and other Pettis County deputies who were present eventually left and went into the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. After a few short speeches, the group marched around the courthouse chanting phrases like “Whose streets? Our streets,” “No justice, no peace,” “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” “Say her name, Hannah!” “What’s his name?” and “Police the police.”
Many protesters were upset because the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office does not have body or car cameras and demanded to know why. Bond said earlier this week the department had cameras a few years ago but experienced technical problems and lacked the funding to replace or fix them. Protester Reggie Gay said he was there to “support Hannah” and wanted to see “transparency” for what was going on.
“Without any videotapes or anything like that, it’s the police’s word against nobody,” Gay told the Democrat. “We’ve seen that situation happen before and we know how that ends up. It’s just disappointing. I just found out through social media about the cameras and stuff.
“They said they had a problem with the server or something back in (2017) and they never fixed it. So where does that leave us?” he continued. “They continue to buy new vehicles and new equipment and everything else but we can’t have body cams? How do we protect ourselves against the police? The camera doesn’t lie. It’s just sad in this day and age.”
Hannah’s cousin Jessica Fizer told the Democrat she was there because of “injustice” and “killing an innocent person.” Jessica said she would like to see the deputy who killed her cousin charged with murder in the same way a citizen would be.
The protesters eventually moved outside of the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with some protesters standing outside a glass door with their signs against it. Elder Noah Poole and Whanger attempted to get the protesters to move back to the courthouse lawn. Roughly half moved back but some refused, and eventually moved to the sidewalk outside the office.
Protesters then took to the courthouse steps where several gave speeches over a megaphone giving their concerns and feelings.
Later in the protest, two individuals carrying signs which read “Back the Blue + Tan” and “We support law enforcement” arrived and stood across from the courthouse on South Lamine Avenue. The protesters then moved to the other side of the street while shouting “Hannah, Hannah” and “Go home.”
Roughly 10 Sedalia police officers arrived to create a barrier between the two groups. The two counter-protesters argued with a few Justice for Hannah protesters and eventually, a majority of the Justice for Hannah protesters went back to the courthouse saying the two “were not worth it.” After the counter-protesters left, all but a few SPD officers left.
“Hannah where are you?” Hannah’s boyfriend James Johnson cried on the courthouse steps. Johnson said his mission for being there was “for justice” and “What this is about, it’s about police brutality.”
“I guarantee you that she would never threaten to shoot a cop,” Johnson said in his speech. “She never, ever carried a gun.”
Johnson said he talked to three sheriff’s deputies outside of a courtroom Thursday morning, one of whom was a negotiator who had never killed anyone. Johnson said the man had guns pointed at him but was able to bring the situation down and apprehend them safely without harming them.
“Why couldn’t this have been done?” Johnson cried. “She’s a 140-pound girl...You have tasers, you have mace. She didn’t have a gun.”
At one point during the speech, a drone was spotted overhead which protesters believed to be with the police and protesters shouted at it, held up their signs and flipped it off. After the speeches, the crowd did another march around the courthouse. While many in the crowd dispersed, others continued the protest into the night.
