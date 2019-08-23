The annual Providence Fellowship Center Chicken BBQ will be hosted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The meal consists of grilled chicken with baked beans, potato salad, chips, coleslaw, fresh-baked bread, cake and PFC’s special recipe homemade ice cream.
This annual event has been hosted since the 1950s. All proceeds go to the ministries at Providence Fellowship Center and Bethel Mennonite Church.
Providence Fellowship Center is located northeast of Versailles on state Route E, approximately 1 mile north of state Route K. For more information, call Bethel Mennonite Church at 573-378-4878.
