Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin issued a public health order Monday for Pettis County effective through April 24.
Martin spoke to the Democrat via email Monday afternoon and said the most important part of the order is the prevention activities.
“The limitations on how many people can be in a space are designed to assist everyone in keeping the 6-foot distance between people,” Martin noted. “Right now, the best way to address this virus is to stop people from getting exposed and the best strategy is keeping 6 feet away from each other.”
Martin said the virus particles do not travel more than 6 feet so even if someone coughs or sneezes in a person’s direction, if individuals remain 6 feet apart the risk of contracting the virus is extremely low. The distancing along with good hand-washing, using hand sanitizer, staying home if ill and not gathering in groups is the best chance to survive this pandemic.
“The order does not contain specific information about masks,” Martin noted. “Wearing a mask decreased the risk of someone with the virus coughing or sneezing and spreading the virus out into the environment. Wearing a mask does not change the importance of continuing to keep your distance, wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, eyes, mouth and nose and stay home if you are sick.”
Citizens are still allowed to access “essential services” including grocery stores, gas stations, and banks, and engage in outdoor recreation if necessary social distancing precautions are taken.
“The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this order will expire,” the order states.
The order offers guidelines for retail stores that are considered essential. Those places of business are required to limit the number of customers and employees who are allowed in the facility at one time. It also requires individuals who are waiting to enter a business to maintain the 6-foot distance between persons.
Martin also reminded citizens that travel passes are not required for Pettis County.
“The current stay-at-home order as issued by Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, does not require a pass to travel,” she said. “Local public health agencies have the authority to make limitations more strict. If you have a question about a travel destination, please contact your destination or check the county health department website for that county. Other states may have different rules. If you must travel for work or an emergency, check with your destination.”
The Pettis County health order is based on the guidelines issued by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Pettis County residents should avoid leaving their residence. When individuals need to leave to work, to access food, prescriptions, health care, and other necessities, or to engage in outdoor activity, they should practice social distancing. They may go to a place of worship but there may be no more than 10 people in a space and all attendees must be 6 feet apart. Drive in religious services are permitted.
• Any entity that is considered essential according to the guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (https://bit.ly/3c1sS4t) should adhere to the limitations on social gatherings, social distancing and practice good hygiene. Entities that are not considered essential may request a waiver from the limitation on social gatherings from the Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Where feasible, employees should be allowed to work from home.
• Any entity that is considered essential and engaged in retail sales to the public should limit the number of individuals in a location as follows: 25% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy for a location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet; 10% or less of the entity’s authorized occupancy for a location with square footage of 10,000 square feet or more; for facilities without an authorized occupancy, the number of individuals is limited to one person per 30 square feet.
• Citizens should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
• Every person and business in Pettis County should abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals. This does not apply to family members or individuals performing essential worker functions whose job duties require contact with other people closer than 6 feet.
• Schools should remain closed. This does not prohibit daycares, child care providers, or schools from providing child care for working families in accordance with CDC guidelines found at https://bit.ly/3e2rekUl. The order also does not prohibit schools from providing food services for children who qualify.
• Pettis County citizens should avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts; going to social clubs, private clubs, event centers, social venues, places of entertainment, and theaters. The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options to obtain food is allowed. Failure to comply will be considered an imminent health hazard under the Food Ordinance.
• People should not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.
• The order does not prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition.
• County and city governmental functions will continue to operate during this order on the schedule published by each entity.
