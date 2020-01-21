Pettis County Against Human Trafficking will host an informational event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. in Sedalia. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Nanette Ward of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition will be the guest speaker along with a survivor of human trafficking.
For more information, contact Linda Boe at lboe5@hotmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/PettisCountyAgainstHumanTrafficking.
