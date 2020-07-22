The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony of a free little library that will be added to the Starline Brass Trails End Plaza at 4 p.m. Friday, July 24. Following the presentation, Dr. Doug Kiburz will provide a tour of the Trails End Plaza.
Other educational stops at Trails End include information about Missouri State Parks, an inclusive map of the North American Indian Tribes in their native languages and a map featuring the history of Pettis County 1923. The site also features an audio tour accessible toll-free from any phone by dialing 1-660-202-1156. Leroy Van Dyke will answer the phone to introduce the numerous “stops” and points of interest about the old west. On the south side of the donor wall is a map of the westward expansion-train lines, cattle drive routes, major trails and important events along with panels including pictures and information of Sedalia, Missouri and American history.
The free little library is a partnership between the Trails End Committee, the Sedalia Literacy Council and the Missouri State Fair Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.