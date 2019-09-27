Mid-Missouri Artists members Holli Burge and Allena Yates are the featured artists at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay. Join them for a “Meet the Artist” evening from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Warrensburg Community Center.
Burge is a long-time resident of Warrensburg who enjoys creating art in a variety of mediums including acrylic, oil, watercolor, alcohol inks, fabrics, and textiles.
Yates is a mother, scientist, and artist. Her first love is flowers with a special interest in native wildflowers and their pollinators. She established Rose Designs in 2002, blending art and science.
Local art educator Aerin Sentgeorge also has paintings displayed through Oct. 31 on the walls of Blackadder Café in downtown Warrensburg. Visitors can view her work while enjoying a meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.