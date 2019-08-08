In keeping with the mission to make art accessible to persons in the Mid-Missouri area, Mid-Missouri Artists has worked with Jean Faust to plan a tour featuring the exhibit of Watercolor USA at the Springfield Art Museum Tuesday, Aug. 27. The tour will include a special juried exhibit, the Art Museum, the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Gardens, and the Oowanda Winery where wines will be sampled and owners will discuss how to pair wines and use in cooking.
The tour fee includes motorcoach transportation, water on the bus, driver’s tip, narrated and guided tour of Japanese Gardens, guided tour of Watercolor USA, self-guided tour of Springfield Art Museum, and lunch at the Mud House. Pick-up stops will be in Sedalia, Warrensburg, and Clinton if needed.
MMA is covering $8 of the tour cost for non-members ($18 for members). The non-member fee is $70. The registration deadline is Aug. 20. For more information or to receive an itinerary and registration form, contact Rebecca Limback at rlimback@iland.net or 660-420-2446. Forms will also be available in the Fine Arts Building of the Missouri State Fair Aug. 8-18.
