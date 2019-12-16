The Sedalia Public Library will host a “Letters to Santa” event from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the main floor of the library. Children of all ages are invited to come sing songs, listen to stories, and write a letter to Santa to place in the library’s special mailbox. After the letters are mailed, participants can enjoy some cookies and drink, and take a picture in front of the library’s Christmas tree. For more information, contact the Children’s Librarian at 660-826-1314.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.