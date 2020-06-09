The Sedalia Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins June 10. “Imagine Your Story” by watching the library’s kickoff program video “Fairy Tales, Folktales, Myths, and Fables Stories for Everyone” with Joyce Slater on Facebook.
Toddlers and preschoolers can enjoy virtual storytimes with “Once Upon a Storytime” available at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays on Facebook. Kindergarten through sixth grade can enjoy “The Story Of…” on Facebook at 2 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 17. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to join “A Grimm Time” on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Preschool through 12th grade can stop by the library and sign up for Children’s Book Club, check out books, read and return reading logs for a chance to win a prize.
For more information, visit sedalialibrary.com and click on “Teen Central” or “Kids Corner” or visit the Sedalia Public Library Facebook page.
