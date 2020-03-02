A two county vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Sunday evening in Sedalia with a man not involved in the pursuit suffering fatal injuries.
Zachary A. Hancock Bottom, 27, of Sedalia, suffered fatal injuries in a crash Sunday evening after a stolen vehicle fleeing from law enforcement failed to stop at a red light and hit Hancock Bottom’s vehicle on U.S. Route 65 in Sedalia.
According to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office press release, Henry County deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle out of Clinton on March 1. The vehicle was later spotted in Windsor and a traffic stop was attempted. The driver of the vehicle, Westley E. Reid, 26, of Clinton, failed to yield and attempted to elude deputies.
According to the release, the vehicle pursuit continued into Benton County and deputies lost sight of the vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified of the chase, and a short time later, a MSHP trooper spotted the vehicle northbound on U.S. Route 65 clocking the speed at over 100 mph according to MSHP Sergeant William Lowe. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and Reid did not comply.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, SPD was notified of the pursuit approaching the south city limits of Sedalia on U.S. Route 65 at 8:24 p.m.
“We learned about it with just about enough time for an officer who was in the area to get to the south city limits,” said SPD Cmdr. David Woolery. “We were asked to deploy stop sticks...The officer attempted to deploy stop sticks when the chase came through.”
Reid’s vehicle did not strike the stop sticks and continued northbound on U.S. Route 65 for approximately three fourths of a mile before the collision according to the SPD release.
“The Sedalia Police Department had an officer out and was attempting to spike the tires of the suspect vehicle however it didn’t get the suspect vehicle but it got our vehicle…” explained Lowe. “That was before the hillcrest so our trooper had to obviously decrease his speed and wasn't able to continue other than at a normal speed. The vehicle then went over the hillcrest and our trooper pretty much lost sight of him at that point however as he (the trooper) was approaching the hillcrest he did see the smoke and debris. He didn't see the actual crash itself.”
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Reid failed to stop for a red light at U.S. Route 65 and West 32nd Street in Sedalia. According to Lowe, Reid’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound vehicle driven by Hancock Bottom.
The impact caused Hancock Bottom’s vehicle to strike a southbound, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle and Hancock Bottom was ejected. According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond the deputy’s vehicle was stopped at the stoplight and was responding to the chase. Reid’s vehicle came to a rest facing north and Hancock Bottom and the deputy’s vehicles came to a rest facing south.
Reid suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital. Hancock Bottom was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center and was pronounced deceased at 10:05 p.m. at the center. The MSHP report stated neither men were wearing a safety device. Bond said the deputy did not suffer any injuries.
According to another MSHP report, Reid was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated at 8:59 p.m. and was held at the University of Missouri Hospital for a time.
“He (Reid) was arrested for DWI,” Lowe said. “He was transported to Columbia but he was transported back to Pettis County where he is being held pending an arrest warrant for murder in the second degree.”
