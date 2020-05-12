In closed session Monday, May 11, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education approved Patrick Pyle as assistant principal at Heber Hunt Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year.
Pyle, currently a special education teacher at Sedalia Middle School, earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education in May 2013 from Central Methodist University in Fayette. Earlier this month, he received his master’s degree in administration from William Woods University in Fulton.
Pyle joined the district as a paraprofessional in 2011, working at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative until 2013. He then served as a teacher at Washington Elementary through 2016, when he moved to his current role at the middle school.
