Messianic Rabbi Dale Cohen, of Mountain View, Arkansas, will return as a guest speaker to Liberty Life Center Church, 1501 Driftwood Dr., Sunday, Aug. 23.
Cohen will share during the 9:30 a.m. nurture hour and the 10:30 a.m. worship service. His main message is entitled "Wisdom in Hardship." He will use the book of Judges to show how people may not have control over events in the world today, but they can have control over what is going on inside themselves.
Cohen is a Hebrew and Greek scholar, worked with the Jerusalem Center for Biblical Studies in Israel, conducted numerous study tours to Israel, and served on various archaeological expeditions.
For more information, call 660-281-7404. Child care will be available for the service and a love offering will be received.
