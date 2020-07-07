The race is on.
The Missouri State Fair Speedway is scheduled to host its annual races Sunday, Aug. 23, confirmed last week in a news release from the Missouri State Fair.
The release was issued to detail which Missouri State Fair events were canceled, modified or unchanged due to coronavirus concerns.
Race promoter Larry McCown said there is enough room in the stands for spectators to socially distance according to guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I think people can have their social distance with our grandstands being that large,” McCown said. “I think it being an outdoor event, with the size grandstands we have, I think everything will be fine. Hopefully nothing spikes up from now until then.”
Late models and POWRi non-winged sprints are listed as $2,000-to-win features and a sprints feature is slated for a $3,000-to-win feature.
McCown thanked the State Fair and sponsors for supporting the race in Sedalia and encouraged racegoers to wear masks.
He said that while many athletic and entertainment events have been canceled or postponed, dirt track racing has remained active, which bodes well for the Historic Half-Mile.
“We’re really looking forward to it. We’ve had a great response,” McCown said. “The crowds at the tracks that are open have been great. … Everybody is drawing good crowds and great car count.”
More than 2,000 fans attended the event last year as Sedalia native Jonathan Cornell captured the sprints feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.