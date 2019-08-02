Virginia Ramsey will observe her 93rd birthday Aug. 6.
She was born Aug. 6, 1926, in Lafayette County.
Virginia worked as a secretary at Lee’s Summit Bank. She enjoys embroidery and reading.
She has four children, Gale Ramsey, of Sedalia, Lynn Ramsey, of Texas, and the late Sam Ramsey and a daughter Nancy.
Birthday cards may be sent to Virginia at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.