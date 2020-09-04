Mr. and Mrs. Russell Lee Rayl, of Smithton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by planning a train trip out west next year.
Alice Rose Sudduth and Russell Lee Rayl were married Sept. 11, 1970, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia by Father John Blasick.
Mr. Rayl is semi-retired and is self-employed as a farmer in Smithton. Mrs. Rayl is semi-retired and is a farm wife.
The couple have two children, Wesley (Tina) C. Rayl, of Fort Bliss, Texas, and Betsy C. Rayl, of St. Louis; and three grandchildren.
