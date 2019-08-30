Energy Transfer announced it plans to re-test portions of its Houstonia 400 30-inch underground natural gas pipeline near McGruder Road as part of its ongoing pipeline safety management program. The test using water will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
If maintenance issues are found during the re-test, they will be corrected, and additional testing will be necessary.
The hydrotest is designed to test the strength of the pipe using water, which will subject the pipeline to a pressure significantly higher level than during normal operations.
If the line does not hold the water at the increased pressure, nearby landowners may hear a noise as the water is released from the pipe. There is no cause for alarm if this happens, rather it identifies specific segments in the line that need to be repaired or replaced. Once all tests have been completed, the line will be returned to service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.