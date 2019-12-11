Rea Funeral Chapel will host a Candlelight Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Convention Hall in Liberty Park, 1500 W. Third St. The service will honor loved ones lost in 2019. There will be an Angel Tree remembering the infants. VFW Post No. 2591 will assist in a ceremony honoring veterans and those who never made it home.
Music will be provided by Chuck Crain from the Presleys' Country Jubilee in Branson. At 6 p.m., Crain will provide a full concert at Convention Hall.
