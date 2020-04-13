March 30
Jeffrey S. Williams and Christy Williams to Austin Hedgpeth and Krystee Hedgpeth, section 27, township 47, range 20.
Dennis R. Garrett and Alberta R. Garrett to Albert R. Garrett Trustee, Dennis R. Garrett Trustee, Alberta R. Garrett Trust, section 17, township 46, range 21.
Karen F. Foster to Mary Kay Bank, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 16, block 4.
Gary C. Kitto to James T. Aziere and Laura L. Aziere, Walnut Hills South, lot 44.
Charles Atkinson and Ashley Atkinson to Bogdan V. Lupandin and Ganna D. Lupandin, section 15, township 45, range 21.
Alan D. Meyer and Sally D. Meyer to Alan D. Meyer and Sally D. Meyer, section 13, township 47, range 22; section 18, township 47, range 21; section 19, township 47, range 21; section 30, township 47, range 21.
Gary A. Clark and Cindy A. Clark to Cindy A. Clark and Gary A. Clark, section 13, township 47, range 22; section 18, township 47, range 21; section 19, township 47, range 21; section 30, township 47, range 21.
March 31
Charles M. Berry to Paige Doering Meyer, Heatds Addition, lots 1 through 3, block 1.
Teri L. Curtis, Mark D. Curtis, James R. Holman III, Jeana K. Holman, Todd A. Holman, and Billie J. Holman to Robert J. Wauchope and Laura E. Wauchope, Southwest Village, lot 17, block 1.
April 1
Diamond 4 R Farm to Lori Yanis, section 32, township 47, range 22.
Delores A. Meyers and Robert K. Meyers to Robert K. Meyer and Delores A. Meyer, section 13, township 47, range 21; section 18, township 47, range 21; section 19, township 47, range 21; section 30, township 47, range 21.
April 2
Alex Thomas Collins and Brenda Gail Collins to Timothy E. Doogs and Gina L. Doogs, section 9, township 44, range 21.
Michael G. Lowe and Nancy M. Lowe to James G. Watson and Jeannie Ann Arnest, Cambridge Village, lot 13.
Michael W. Blackburn and Robin A. Blackburn to Ag Co-op Services Inc. La Monte lots 258 and 259; section 15, township 46, range 23.
April 3
Roger C. Austin and Sheri R. Austin to George J. Nieters and Jill Nieters, section 31, township 47, range 21.
Obie Holem and Lori Holem to Herman S. Collier, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Carrington Mortgage Inc. Judy Marie Stevenson, section 29, township 45, range 20.
