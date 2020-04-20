April 6
Lovell Curry and Pamela Curry to James O. Snavely and Hazel M. Snavely, Browns E.T. 1st Addition, lots 5 and 6, block 4; Westenburgers Subdivision lots 7 through 9 of McVeys 1st Addition, lot 11, block 4.
Black Dog Enterprises LLC to Brent Guier and Valerie Sutton, Smithton lots 3 and 4, block 12.
April 7
Marshall Alan Investments LLC to Marilyn K. Lehman Trust, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Cherry Tree Properties LLC to JKM Land Limited, section 4, township 43, range 22.
Andrew M. Klein to Bgatov Living Trust, section 9, township 45, range 23.
Richard Breheim and Barbara Breheim to Nathan Breheim and Billie Jo Breheim, section 36, township 47, range 20.
April 9
Roger C. Austin and Sheri R. Austin to Ronnie L. Richardson, section 31, township 47, range 21.
Hawthorn Bank to Justin James Dick and Darinda Jan Reberry, Woods Addition a resurvey of Woods Addition & Shorts Subdivision, lots 1 and 2, block D.
Robert L. Schwickrath and Kristi A. Mogg to Zaran Melville, West Walnut Hills 1st Addition, lot 52.
Vickie J. Howery to Timothy D. Ehlers and Angela M. Ehlers, section 24, township 46, range 22.
Dana M. Foster to Booze and Byrd Properties Land LLC, Lyons Addition, lot 14, block 1.
April 10
Barbara Jean McNeal to Jon Furrey and Amy D. Furrey, section 11, township 46, range 20.
Jill A. Klein and Brian Klein to Gary S. Bennett and Reita R. Bennett, Chancey’s Addition, lot 10, block 1.
Home Point Financial Corporation to Carolyn M. Stumillo, section 15, township 47, range 22.
Alex N. Dake and Emilly L. Dake to Dick J. Luper and Valmeta P. Luper, section 21, township 47, range 20; section 21, township 47, range 20, driveway easement.
