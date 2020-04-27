April 13
B C and M Inc., to Venters Bros. Farms LLC, section 23, township 45, range 23; section 24, township 46, range 23.
Bradley J. Chancellor to Michelle L. Best, Quail Run 1st Subdivision, lot 213.
City of Windsor to Kevin Pipal and Jennifer Pipal, section 6, township 43, range 23.
April 14
Grand Avenue Mortgage Loan Trust to Mariya Kyvyrzhik, Chaney's Addition lot 3, block 1.
Curtis Martin to Ian P. Huggins and Lovely Grace Huggins, West View Addition lots 11 through 13, block 1.
Erica D. Price and Erle Price Jr., to Elizabeth Yelton and Dale Yelton, McClure’s Addition lots 11 and 12, block 3.
April 15
Joshua Nau and Desirae Nau to Austin Leon Nowell and Ashley Dawn Nowell, section 15, township 45, range 20.
Austin Nowell and Ashley Nowell to Darin Shull and Mandy Shull, Hill Crest Addition lot 13.
Vanessa L. Griffin to Rachel Walton, Cotton Brothers Addition lots 8 and 9, block 26.
April 16
Kapital Construction LLC to Jeffrey R. Porter, Prairie View lot 12.
April 17
Christina L. Evans to Jamie D. Shatto, Quail Run 1st Subdivision, lot 219.
Keele Brothers LLC to James Weber and Marietta Weber, section 32, township 46, range 20.
