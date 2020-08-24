Aug. 10
Cendy Lynn Harrell Carson and James R. Carson to William Gould and Mae Gould, section 14, township 46, range 21.
Gary Scott Townsend and Victoria Townsend to David N. Blackburn Revocable Trust, section 4, township 47, range 22.
Sonshine Properties LLC to Darwin Ismael Linares, Zulma Ismenia Aguilar Ramirez and Maria E. Aguirrez Flores, Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision, lots 24 and 25, block 1.
Jeffrey A. Hanes and Jill T. Hanes to Jeffrey A. Hanes Trustee, Jill T. Hanes Trustee and Hanes Family Trust, Hunters Ridge 2nd Subdivision. Lot 161. Trevor B. bell to Alex L. Cramer, Lawndale Addition, lots 73 through 75.
Aug. 11
James E. Ballenger to Kathleen Wineland, section 23, township 48, range 21.
Aug. 12
Adam J. Tilley and Kaylin M. Tilley to David Cormican, Barrett and Metskers, lots 2 and 3, block 6.
Daniel P. Kozhukharenko and Christina Kozhukharenko to Patricia Ann Brandkamp, section 22, township 45, range 21.
Aug. 13
Darin Shull and Mandy Shull to Isaac A. Alarcon, Hendrick’s Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 3.
Daniel Joseph Meehan to Terrance Conness, Hughesville Pope 1st Addition, lots 36 through 38, block 17.
Aug. 14
Daniel L. Keltner to Colby Snapp and Kimberlyn Snapp, section 6, township 45, range 20.
Randy W. Turley and Jo Lynn Turley to Kenneth Ray Winfrey, Parkview Revised, lot 19, block 4.
Kenneth Ray Turley to Austin Mullins, Parkview Revised, lot 19, block 4.
Rusty W. Tuggle and Myra S. Tuggle to Vickie J. Howery, South Park Addition, lots 1 through 5, block 10.
John Urton and Marsha Urton to Hard Knox Rentals LLC, Watts DB 1st Addition, lot 2, block 1.
Cherry Tree Properties LLC to Jennifer Park and William Schuyler Park, section 4, township 43, range 22.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich and Tim Kondratyuk to Alexandr A. Izoita and Vita Izoita, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich and Tim Kondratyuk to Timefey V. Savinskiy and Yuliya A. Savinskiy, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich and Tim Kondratyuk to Andrey Izoita and Larisa M. Izoita, section 21, township 47, range 21.
