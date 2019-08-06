July 22
Melanie Grover and Chris Narron to Brandie Estes, section 19, township 46, range 23.
Lamb Family Limited Partnership to LEB LLC, section 7, township 45, range 20.
Gary T. Lamb and Donna E. Lamb to Alejandro Guzman and Angel E. Guzman, Hill Crest Addition lots 137 through 139.
Helen Mahnken and Shirley Oelrichs to Kenneth Hampy, Barrett and Metskers, lot 2, block 3.
Gary Pat Clifford, Ann Clifford, David Craig Rossi, Kathy Rossi, Tessa Clifford and David Clifford to William A. Carter, Parkview Revised, lots 9 through 12, block 7.
Steve Griffen and Sherry L. Smith to Harley Hursman, section 29, township 45, range 21.
Lexie Pexie LLC to Randy L. Stambaugh, Westmoreland Place Addition, lot 2, block 3.
Randy L. Stambaugh to Missouri Health and Wellness LLC Westmoreland Place Addition lot 2, block 3.
July 23
Melody Lynn Chapman and William Clay Chapman to William Clay Chapman and Melody Lynn Chapman, Maplewood 8th Subdivision lot 47.
James W. Caldwell and Aimee M. Caldwell to Scott A. Patterson and Toni S. Patterson, section 22, township 45, range 21.
Sandra K. Fisher and Christopher D. Fisher to Aimee Caldwell, Country Club Addition, lot 5, block 5.
Naomi Ray to Aaron S. Keele, La Monte Highland 4th Addition, lot 98.
James L. Stockwood and Trudy L, Stockwood to Trudy L. Stockwood and James C. Stockwood, Walnut Hills Country Club Estates revised Part 2, lot 100; section 12, township 45, range 22.
Nolan Sparks, Peggy Sparks, and Sparkling Acres
Farm Enterprises to Tatyana Izoita and Zakhary Izoita, section 17, township 45, range 21.
James O. Cooney to James O. Cooney Trustee and James O. Cooney Revocable Trust, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Monnie Michelle Burgin and Donald Ray Burgin Jr., to Raymond S. Henderson and Madison L. Corle, Fairview Place, Block 13.
Willis Byler and Lydia Byler to Monnie Michelle Burgin and Donald Ray Burgin Jr., Monsees Lake Estates 3rd Subdivision, lots 41 and 42; section 4, township 45, range 20.
Walter C. Jennings and Tina C. Jennings to Mervin Hoover, West View Addition lot 10, block 2.
July 24
Lloyd Shireman and Patricia Shireman to Angela Gayle Barnes and William Daniel Barnes, section 19, township 48, range 21; section 19 township 48, range 21, easement.
Harold D. Ream and Linda Fisher to George Ditzfeld and Terry Liebel, Longdens Subdivision lots 4 and 5, block 4.
Knox Enterprises LLC to Bridgett H. Marcum, DeJarnette IRA 2nd, lot 2, block 2.
July 25
Sondra G. Stapley and Jerrold D. Stapley to Stapley Family Trust, Jerold Duane Stapley Trustee and Sondra Gay Stapley, Trustee, West View Addition 2nd Part lots 11 through 13, block 29.
Lola E. Smith to Arthur Borgmeyer and Olivia Borgmeyer, Katy Trail Estates, lot 63.
Barbara Muths and Scott Muths to Lewis Roark, Green Ridge lots 1 through 3, block 2.
July 26
Courtney Irvine II and Andrew Irvine II to Keegan M. Wassam, Maplewood 9th Subdivision, lot 72.
David Lawson and Pamela Lawson to Edurad Timoshchuk, Covered Bridge Estates Plat 2, lot 30.
Gary D. Ash and Jolene Marie Ash to Sarah J. Nye and Christopher Nye, Broadway Heights, lot 1, block 1.
Jeff Morris and Susan Morris to SVA Holdings LLC, section 32, township 46, range 21.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association to John M. Simpson and Brenda S. Simpson, West View addition lots 6 and 7, block 17.
Stewart K. Salmon and Carole J. Salmon to Todd Hudson and Candice Hudson, Walnut Hills South, lots 13 and 14.
Randy R. Gagnon and Sarah A. Gagnon to Beau Mattingly and Susan Grace Mattingly, Arlington Heights Addition, block L.
Gary Allen Spiess and Debra Katherine Spiess to Chamberlin Family Trust, section 34, township 45, range 23.
