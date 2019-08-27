Aug. 16
Robert L. Walter and Robert L. Walters to Robert L. Walters Trustee, Walters, Robert L. Trust, and Robert L. Walters Trust, Parkview Revised, lots 4 through 5, block 11.
Donald Skrzpzcak and Elizabeth Skrzpzcak to Clements S. Skrzypczak and Angela K. Skrzypzck, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lots 13 and 14, block 10.
Martha J. Wiser to Herschel Whited III, Arlington Heights Addenda lots 1 and 2, block 20.
Mary L. Markmann and Phillip S. Markmann to Micheal K. Williams, section 20, township 45, range 20.
Omar Castellano Ibarra and Mildred M. Castellano to Lauren Watkins and Jolene Watkins, Arlington Heights Addition, block C.
Sherry Banner and Jeffrey Banner to Jessica Sharp, Coe’s Addition, lot 3, block 1; section 3, township 45, range 21.
Susan G. Kirby and Diana Sue Eaters, POA to Randall J. Kirby, section 9, township 45, range 21.
William E. Shive to Zeus Properties & Enterprise LLC, Glendale Place, lot 68.
Jeremy Pyle and Kari Pyle to Kimberly G. Lefevers, Prestwick Farms, lot 3, block 1.
Andrew M. Kranichfield and Marsha J. Kranichfield to Devin M. Robb and Rachel A. Robb, Scotts Dale Estates, lot 24.
Randolph E. Durrill, Shelia M. Durrill, and Shelia M. Rutledge to Trevor A. Parker, Rainbow Addition 1st Subdivision, lot 1, block 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.