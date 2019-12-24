Dec. 9
Aleksandr Zayats to Kristina Zayats and Sergey Zayats, section 18, township 44, range 21.
Bobby R. Burkett III and Mickaella Burkett to Brittany A. Meyer, Barretts J.R. 1st, block 7.
Dec. 10
Robert L. Cashman and Lisa Cashman to Anthony Wayne Snyder and Shelly Marie Snyder, Cambridge Village 2nd Addition, lot 61.
Austin Stovall and Ann C. Stovall to Ann C. Stovall and Austin A. Stovall Jr., section 4, township 45, range 21.
Dec. 11
Highway 50 Auto Auction Inc. to Karol Maslinski, West View Addition 2nd Part, lots 8 and 9, block 26.
Roquet Rentals LLC to Edward O. Petrashishin, Shepherd Meadows Estates Plat 2, lot 48.
Julie Kroeger and James Kroeger to Lexie Plexie LLC, section 8, township 45, range 20.
Bernabe Murillo and Ofelia Murillo to Bernabe Murillo Paredes, Kumms Rosalie V 2nd Addition, lot 5, block 3.
Dec. 12
Stephanie Masters and Dewayne Masters to Gerald Carton, Browns E.T. 1st Addition, lots 3 and 4, block 2.
Gerald Wiltz and Joyce E. Wiltz to Jeffery Cooper Jr., and Joanna S. Cooper, section 15, township 45, range 21.
Danny Ray Eckles and Elizabeth M. Eckles to Glenn W. Powell and Karen K. Powell, section 11, township 46, range 22.
Bhavin Patel and Aartiben Patel to Yvonne M. Clark, Prairie View, lot 6.
Herman S. Collier and Debra K. Collier to Bhavin Patel and Aartiben B. Patel, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 98.
Dec. 13
Randy Hudson and Melinda Hudson to Conner David Jaegers, section 8, township 46, range 23.
Sandra G. Gautreaux to You and Me LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition lot 2, block 17.
Ivan Pitsul and Lilya Pitsul to Maksim Shevchenko and Marina Shevchenko, section 32, township 46, range 22; section 5, township 45, range 22.
Sedalia Rentals LLC to Hartridge Properties LLC, Barrett and Metskers lots 1, 2 and 6, block 18; West View Addition 2nd Part, lot 6, block 23.
Kimberly Esser to Raymond Flair and Linda Flair, section 1, township 44, range 22.
Dennis Wayne Lacey, Gail Roger Lacey and William Robert Lacey to Lacey Family Farm LLC, section 34, township 46, range 20.
James L. Studer and Valerie J. Studer to Randall L. Hudson and Melinda S. Hudson, section 1, township 46, range 23.
Veterans Affairs to Austin P. Duffey, section 21, township 47, range 20.
Charles N. Taylor and Carmen Taylor to Margaret L. Harlan, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 12, block 6.
Christina A. Cram to Choice Rental Properties LLC, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 10, block 42.
