Feb. 7
Linda L. Heydt to Willis Byler, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Feb. 10
Leroy Stevenson and Judy Stevenson to Damien Hendricks and Destiny Hendricks, Pleasant View Addition, lot 10, block 4.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to Behome LLC, Gables Phase 1, lot 16; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Peggy Lyne Jackson to Delfino Antonio Pintor, Original Plat Sedalia, lots 8 and 9, block 41.
Barbara J. Knobbe Living Trust to Joseph L. Knobbe, West View Addition lot 29 through 31, block 2.
Jacqueline Russell and James D. Russell III to Mykel Schlotterbeck and David Schlotterbeck, Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision lots 7 and 8, block 7.
Roquet Rentals LLC to Kapital Construction Co. LLC, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lots 46 and 47; 50; 53; 55; and 57.
Feb. 11
Troy E. Cureton and Lindsey T. Cureton to Robert A. Gautreaux, Chapel Woods Estates 4th Subdivision, lot C.
Cory Spotts and Carolyn C. Spotts to Justin A. Kindle, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 16, block 12.
Feb. 13
Timothy D. Wheeler and Tabitha Wheeler to Isaac Briggs, Olesya Briggs and Dennis J. Zimmerman, section 15, township 44, range 21.
Roger E. Brockman to Larry D. Zimmerschied and Kelly A. Zimmerschied, section 9, township 47, range 23.
Alisha D. Logsdon to Myron Riha and Deborah Riha, Parkview Revised lots 17 and 18, block 8.
Feb. 14
John C. Evans and Kyle B. Evans to John C. Evans, Kyle B. Evans and Katie Robyn Wurtz, Katy Trail West 4th Plat, lot 20.
Steven A. Aker and Pamela M. Aker to Steven A. Aker and Pamela M. Aker, section 25, township 44, range 23; section 36, township 44, range 23; section 19, township 45, range 22; section 20, township 45, range 22.
Lonnie C. Wooster to Ashley J. Wooster section 10, township 45, range 21.
Central Bank of Sedalia to Michael C. Johnson, section 3, township 45, range 21.
Univest LLC to Jennifer Louise Holder, Hammanns Subdivision, lots 2 through 4.
Herbert J. Hanneman and Loretta D. Hanneman to Thomas E. Saulbeamer II, Maplewood 5th Subdivision, lot 35.
Jonathan N. Wright and Jessica L. Wright to Beth A. Cole, section 23, township 45, range 22.
Herman S. Collier and Debra K. Collier to Angela Lee and Larry Lee, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 97.
