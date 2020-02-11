Jan. 27
High Point Farms LLC to Roy Lyn Rayl and Becky E. Rayl, section 17, township 47, range 21.
Donna Trelow, Charles Trelow and Debra J. Douglas to Debra J. Douglas, section 34, township 45, range 21.
Three Bees LLC to Sedalia Bees LLC, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Nikloay Ananko and Olga Ananko to Vitaliy Y. Antonov and Natalya V. Antonov, Cherry Tree Properties 2nd Addition, lot 17.
Marvin T. Eaves and Ruth A. Eaves to Zeus Properties & Enterprise LLC, Dresden lots 1 through 3; section 22, township 46, range 22.
Paula Marie Schwartz and Jayson Rito Rodriguez to Christopher A. Allen and Samantha A. Allen, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 69.
Matz Properties Partnership to James McClintick and Susan McClintick, Cotton Brothers Addition, lots 7 and 8, block 25.
Jan 28
Carrie Merriott to Harry Simons, Browns E.T. 2nd and 3rd Additions, lots 2 and 3, block 2.
Sara F. Estes and James Estes to James Stewart Sneed and Stephanie Sue Sneed, section 30, township 46, range 20.
Jan. 30
Nicholas McDaniels and Samantha McDaniels to ETS Properties LLC, Original Plat Sedalia lot 6, block 46.
Ryan S. Braunschweog to Jose Almazan, section 33, township 46, range 21.
James R. Reid Jr. and Linda L. Reid to Daniel C. Pritchard, section 5, township 45, range 21.
Carrie Lysell to Kenneth Winfrey, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition, lot 9, range 57.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to JKW Group LLC, Sedalia Crossing lots 1 and 2.
Jan. 31
Diana K. Vorhees to Alexander N. Orloff Jr., Hastings Addition lot 1, block 2; Hastings Addition lots 7 through 11, block 2.
Melynda F. Wilkerson and Mikael R. Wilkerson to Casey L. Belt, Rolling Meadows Estates lot 5; Rolling Meadows Estates lots 17 through 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.