July 27
Charlene J. Coke to Jose Almazan Beltran, George R. Smith Addition, lots 4 through 7, block 4.
Efford E. Bentley to Joshua Ricky Lynn Bentley and Meghan Lynn Bentley, George R. Smith Addition, lot 3, block 4.
M and S Properties of Sedalia LLC to Bentley Littrell, Felix Addition, lot 2, block 2.
Nalyd LLC to Charlotte E. Vinson, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Pioneer Properties LLC to Nancy P. Ash, McVeys 4th Addition, block 3.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to DAS Construction LLC, Gables Phase I, lot 20; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Kimberly Esser to Raymond Flair and Linda Flair, section 1, township 44, range 21.
July 28
Terry R. Higgins and Therese A. Higgins to Higgins Family Trust, Theresa Ann Higgins Trustee, and Terry Raymond Higgins Trustee, section 2, township 47, range 22; section 21, township 47, range 22; section 9, township 47, range 22; section 3, township 47, range 23.
Kapital Construction Co. to Christopher Cummings and Kerri Cummings, Prairie View, lot 9.
John E. Schibi Jr. and Mary R. Schibi to Alexander Kapitula and Olga Kapitula, Martin and Cotton’s 4th Addition, lots 7 through 9, block 6.
Matz Properties Partnerships to Hector Paez Beltran and Martha Beltran, Fairview Place, block 1; section 5, township 45, range 21.
Martin Paez Beltran and Hector M. Paez Beltran to Michael Maurizi and Tina Maurizi, Fairview Place block 1; section 5, township 45, range 21.
Beau J. Giffen and Jessica A. Giffen to Gabriela Estrada, Quail Run 2nd Subdivision, lot 312.
Jeremy Wade Lefevers, Misty Lefevers, Amy Lynn Long, Patrick Long, Josh VanBooven, Kyla VanBooven, Jesse VanBooven and Jolee VanBooven to Eduard Gubarik and Yana Gubarik, East Sedalia lot 10.
Douglas C. Swinger Trustee, Douglas C. Swinger Revocable Trust, Karen Jon Desmond Wells Trustee and Glyn Desmond Trustee to Candlefire One Trust (dated Jan. 7, 2020) section 16, township 45, range 21.
Jorge R. Guevara and Megan Guevara to Jorge Luis Guevara and Maria Carolina Santelli De Guevara, section 4, township 44, range 21.
Margaret L. Borchers to James W. Page and Dana J. Page, Cambridge Village, lot 508.
July 29
Bruce D. Morton and Stacey L. Morton to Lucas Cantrell and Kristen M. Cantrell, section 18, township 45, range 23.
July 30
Tomofey Tarasov and Kristina Tarasov to Anna Vasilovna Repinetsky, Cherokee Estates, lot 1.
Melville Properties LLC to Hard Knox Rentals LLC, Coes Addition, lot 5, block 2.
Isaac Briggs and Olesya Briggs to Tim Wheeler and Tabitha Wheeler, section 36, township 48, range 21.
Kolton J. Harper to Nicolai Stratienco and Assia Startienco, Chapel Woods Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 27.
July 31
Alla Galchenko and Pavel Galchenko to Alexander Greg Limanskiy, Sacajawea Estates, lot D10.
Alla Galchenko and Pavel Galchenko to Taisiya Ishchuk, Sacajawea Estates, lot D3.
Alla Galchenko and Pavel Galchenko to Vitaly Tokar and Svetlana Alexandrovna, Sacajawea Estates, lot D6.
Jessica Marie Brauer to Tanner Wayne Young and Sarah Gayle Young, section 15, township 45, range 23.
Richard W. Killion and Teresa L. Killion to Sean B. Killion, Houstonia lots 1 and 2, block 4.
