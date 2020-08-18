Aug. 3
Ronald L. Anstine and Judith E. Anstine to Ashely M. Edwards, Glenwood Manor, lot 11.
Tammy Marie Coffey to Channa Basse, section 2, township 45, range 21.
Sedalia Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jessica L. Paxton, Crescent Hill, lot 1, block 2; section 2, township 45, range 21.
Maria Isabel Murillo and Juan Fernando Linares to Jose A. Cervantes, Clifton Woods Addition, lot 6, block D.
Herman S. Collier and Debra K. Collier to Debbie R. Shaw, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 96.
Robert K. Meyer and Delores A. Meyer to James R. Wickstrom, section 8, township 45, range 21.
James D. Snavley and Hazel M. Snavley to Chandler Haueter, Westenburgers Subdivision lots 7 through 9 of McVeys 1st Addition, lot 11, block 4.
Aug. 4
Oleg Nikulin and Elena Garbuzova to Lake Rabel and Mary Katherine Doyle, section 22, township 46, range 21; section 22, township 46, range 21 ingress/egress.
Caleb Michael Morrison and Alyssa Nicole Morrison to Patricia D. Dillon, Arlington Heights Addition Pabst Subdivision, lot 7, block G.
Susan J. Pankey to Tyler J. Slawson II, Barrett and Metskers lots 1 through 3, block 22.
Michael T. Moore and Josefina Moore to Boris Gotishan and Tatyana Bandalak, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 15, block 7.
Harry F. Beyer Jr. and Judith Beyer to Adrian Z. Moya and Katarzyna Moya, section 16, township 45, range 23.
Aug. 5
Joshua Damien Thompson to Gary L. Heistand and Misty G. Heistand, section 10, township 44, range 21.
Lillian Jean Ford and Gary Lynn Ford to Noah Matthew Plumb and Rebekah E. Plumb, section 2, township 45, range 21.
Misty G. Heistand and Gary L. Heistand to James Donald Corwin, Chapel Wood Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 11.
Jerry D. Jenkins and Shirley Jenkins to Anatoliy Orlov and Lidiya Orlov, section 3, township 47, range 21.
Aug. 6
Howard Family Properties LLC to Aaron Pilant and April Pilant, section 35, township 46, range 22.
Jana J. Hanlon to Michael C. Hanlon, West View Addition, lots 4 through 6, block 19.
Michael C. Hanlon to Christopher Wayne Nierman, West View Addition, lots 4 through 6, block 10.
Fine Homes Inc. of Springfield Missouri to Yuriy Limanskiy and Orisya Limanskiy, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Aug. 7
Kimberly J. Mabry, Christopher Ray Marbry, Robert W. Green and Lisa H. Patterson to H10 Properties LLC, section 3, township 45, range 21.
Eugene Colvin and Joyce Colvin to Aullnie Eugene Colvin, Joyce Ann Colvin, and Colvin Family Trust, Stewart Jr. Addition Corrected Plat, lots 8 and 9, block 5.
Katie Alice Case and James Roland Case to Ruvim Zakharchuk, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 60.
Yuriy Limanskiy and Orisya Limanskiy to Sherry G. Elliott and Raymond B. Elliott Jr., Katy Trail West, lot 4.
Michael J. Summers, Susan R. Summers and George Alan Summers to Jessica M.G. Bauer, section 27, township 45, range 20.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Dmytro Khrystychenko and Olena Khrystychenko, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Igor Seroy and Viktoriya Seroy, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Tatyana Zakharov and Pavel Zakharov, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Andrey Kaminskiy and Viktoriy A. Kaminskiy, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Ryan M. Pyle and Jamie Pyle to Eric J. Hayes, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Thomas Leo Hughes to Sarah Perez and Jeremy Negron Jr., La Monte lots 144 and 145, block N.
