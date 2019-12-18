Dec. 6
Matthew K. Huston and Charla K. Huston to Christopher J. Wilson and Christina A. Wilson, section 2, township 47, range 20.
Johnson Properties, Michael Johnson and Michelle Johnson to Clint H. Davis, section 18, township 44, range 21.
Callas W. Pearce and Dorothy A. Pearce to Jason M. Judd and Ashley K. Lee, Brooking Park Village 7th plat, lot 32.
Sandra M. Allen and Gary S. Allen to Kyle Thierfelder and Mallory Thierfelder, section 3, township 46, range 21.
Paul Bassett and Michelle Bassett to Bethany S. Clay, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition, lots 9 and 10, block 37.
William H. Draper to Randy L. Rittman and Penny L. Rittman, section 19, township 46, range 23.
