Dec. 16
Rube R. Wakley and Nancy K. Wakley to Max Dron and Svetlana Dron, Elm Hills Subdivision, lot 5.
David G. Pottoroff and Chelsey M. Pottoroff to Roman Romenskiy and Veronika Romenskiy, Chapel Woods Estates, lot 58.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc. to Caleb D. Bender, section 5, township 47, range 23.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc., to Schroders Land and Cattle Company LLC, section 6, township 47, range 23.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc., to Lois M. Miller and Alan L. Miller, section 5, township 47, range 23.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc., to Thomas R, Tyler and Marsha A. Tyler, section 6, township 47, range 23.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation Inc., to Bear Branch Farms LLC, section 7, township 47, range 23; section 6, township 47, range 23.
Dec. 17
Elena D. Graham and Casey D. Graham to Robert L. Cashman, Southwest Acres, lot 4.
Knox Enterprises LLC to Gary W. Eye, Brentwood Manor Subdivision, lot 22.
Walter Von Holten to Gennadiy Makovskiy, West Broadway lot 4, block 6.
Alisha F. Stidham to Jamie J. Villalobos and Honor Marina Villalobos, West Broadway, lot 6, block 3.
Ronald s. Hoffman and Joy Lynn Hoffman to Lawrence Joseph Larose and Teresa Ann Larose, Stewart and Thompsons 2nd Addition, lots 10 through 12, block 9.
Dec. 18
Robin P. Wollard and Samuel A. Wollard to Antonio Ubaldo Rubio and Vaqueline Guzman Ubaldo, Hill Crest Addition, lots 103 through 105.
Effrain Eleazar Baeza and Mary Giselle Cruzde Baeza to Effrain I. Baeza Cruz and Perla Baeza, Browns E.T. 2nd and 3rd Addition, lot 5, block 9.
Alexsandr Lukomskiy and Galina Khudoba to Marianne Gardner and Steven Gardner, section 2, township 45, range 23.
Jason Lee Johnson to Jason Lee Johnson and Jeffrey L. Johnson, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Dec. 19
Phyllis Hays to Central Bank of Missouri, section 3, township 45, range 21.
Victoria Linderman and Joshua M. Linderman to Ashley R. Palmer, section 10, township 47, range 22.
E.W. Thompson Inc. to Ensign Properties LLC, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Connie S, McLaughlin to Robert Sanders and Deborah Sanders, West View Addition 2nd Part, lot 16, block 26.
James W. Page III and Dana J. Page to Stanley J. Craig and Lesley J. Craig, section 30, township 45, range 22.
Joseph D. Knight and Shawn Knight to Betty Jean Jones, Ritchey’s 3rd Addition, lot 12, block 3.
Dec. 20
Ronald W. Gillig and Dorothy J. Gillig to Jacob Mayers and Dagmar Mayers, section 32, township 46, range 22.
Margaret A. Walters and Justin Walters to Yan Sultanov, Browns E.T. 2nd and 3rd Addition, lot 1, block 2.
Rory M. Melville and Marcia S. Melville to Michael B. Rogg and Jessica M. Dalton, Thompson Hills Addition, lot 85.
Roberta Cowen Trustee and Jean M. Green Trust to Eric R. Caldwell, section 27, township 45, range 21.
Brian Dickinson and Rose Dickinson to Benito Rodriguez, Martin and Cottons 3rd Addition, lot 2, block 1.
