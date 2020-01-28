Jan. 13
Roy Williams Kehl and Mary Elizabeth Kehl to Kehl Family Trust, Roy Williams Kehl Trustee and Mary Elizabeth Kehl Trustee, Crescent Hill lot 4, block 1; section 6, township 44, range 20.
Eldo Emerson Eaglen IV to Lesly Reyes and Carlos Lopez, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition, lot 7, block 24.
Charles Trelow, Donna Trelow and Debra J. Douglas, to Keegan Lindsey, section 34, township 45, range 21.
Jan. 14
Rodney L. Weant and Nancy K. Weant to Spencer V. Ruckman, section 1, township 44, range 22.
Sedalia Housing Authority to Christopher Lee Holem and Elizabeth Nicole Holem, Town of Lincoln, lots 42 through 46.
Jan. 15
Roman Vykhovanets and Yuliya Vykhovanets to Stanlee J. Miller, section 15, township 46, range 21.
Mary Lou Pettis to Sharon Brown, section 13, township 45, range 21; section 24, township 45, range 21.
Kerry L. Smith and Susan M. Smith to Kevin Burttschell and Angie Burttschell, section 32, township 46, range 22.
Jan. 16
Wayne E. Williams to Bgatov Living Trust, Barrett's J.R. 1st, block 4.
Gary Earl Dodd and Sharon K. Dodd to Timothy J. Moriarty and Judith K. Moriarity Ebers, Southwest Village, lot 8, block 12.
John T. Hamilton and Connie Hamilton to Charles Matzes, section 1, township 44, range 23.
Mark L. Haverly and Holly L. Haverly to Sam Stratton and Darla Stratton, section 29, township 45, range 23.
Michael Schook and Jenni Schook to Paul Bassett and Michelle Bassett, Harrison Place, lots 1 through 3.
Kevin Lee Funk and Maria N. Funk to Michael Schook and Jenni L. Schook, Hunter’s Ridge 9th Subdivision, lot 107.
Joseph R. Heck and Earlene P. Heck to Jason R. Untiedt and Ashley R. Untiedt, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Aida Rebato Vose, Stephen M. Dial, and Richard Owen Vose to Stephen M. Dial, Richard Owen Vose and Vose and Dial Trust Agreement, 1107 Herold Avenue; 113 S. Grand Ave.; 114 S. Grand Ave.; 115 S. Grand Ave.; 712 W. Main St.; 622 E. 10th St.; 706 W. 10th St.; DeJarnett IRA 2nd, lot 4, block 3; Smith and Cottons 7th Addition lot 6, block 8; section 4, township 45, range 21.
Jan. 17
Charles F. Froeschle to Melissa R. May, Southwest Village lots 10 and 11, block 4.
Walter Wayne Clark and Frances Louise Clark Living Trust, Walter Wayne Clark Trustee and Frances Louise Clark Trustee to Benito Rodriguez, Ives Addition, lots 4 and 5, block 3; Ives Addition lot 3, block 4.
Keele Construction Inc. to Cynthia A. Shellhart, Pacific Heights lots 1 and 2, block 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.